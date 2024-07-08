Man, 4-yr-old granddaughter killed in Lakshmipur road accident

A man and his grandaughter were killed as a bus ran over them in front of a petrol pump in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila this morning.

Nasir Molla, 65, and his granddaughter Mimi Akhter, 4, were both from Bhola, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting Ruhul Amin, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

Quoting eyewitnessses, the OC said Nasir and Mimi were crossing the road in front of Siam Petrol Pump in Purba Hajipara area on the Dhaka-Lakshmipur highway when a bus of Jamuna Paribahan ran them over around 9:00am.

Mimi died on the spot, said the OC, adding that Nasir was taken to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital where he died of his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Sadar hospital, Arup Pal, said, "Mimi was brought dead at the hospital. Nasir died while undergoing treatment. Their bodies have been kept in the morgue."