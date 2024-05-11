Malaysian crew’s body found in the bay

Members of the Bangladesh Coast Guard have recovered the body of a Malaysian crew who remained missing for over two days after falling into the Bay from a container vessel at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port on May 8.

The diseased, Muhammad Isa Bin Muhammad Veeramohan, 31, was an ordinary seaman (OS) of Malaysian flagged container ship MTT Sapangar, according to Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and Bangladesh Coast Guard, reports our local staff correspondent.

The crew fell off the ship into the sea when he was working on the deck around 8:15am on May 8, a press release issued by the Coast Guard read.

The ship arrived at the outer anchorage from Singapore a day before.

Coast Guard Media Officer Lt Commander Shuaib Bikash said they immediately launched a rescue operation with their ships and boats but the operation was disrupted due to rough sea and inclement weather.

Later, yesterday afternoon around 4:00 pm, a coast guard patrol ship Joy Bangla spotted a floating the body near the outer anchorage and recovered it.

Then, they handed over to the local police station where he was identified as the missing crew, the release stated.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk informed that a general diary was earlier lodged with Patenga Police Station about missing the crew.

The deceased was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, informed the CPA official.