Madrasa student killed in hit and run

A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a lorry on the Chattogram-Dhaka Highway when she was going to her madrasa in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila last morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanjina Akter, daughter of Mohammad Hossain of South Wahedpur village in Wahedpur union of Sitakunda upazila, said police.

She was a ninth-grader at Shah Sufi Maolana Noor Ahmad Dakhil Madrasa in Kamoldaha area.

Tanjina was going to the madrasa on foot on the highway around 9:00am when the Chattogram-bound lorry hit her, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kumira Highway Police Station.

Locals took her to a hospital, but she died of her injuries on the way. Locals chased the lorry for some 200 yards, but the driver managed to flee the scene, he added.