Madrasa student dies after being hit by tank lorry in Ctg

A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a tank lorry on the Chattogram-Dhaka Highway when she was going to her madrasa in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanjina Akter, daughter of Mohammad Hossain of South Wahedpur village in Wahedpur union of Sitakunda upazila, said police.

She was a student of class nine at Shah Sufi Maolana Noor Ahmad Dakhil Madrasa in Kamoldaha area.

Tanjina was going to the madrasa on foot on the highway around 9:00am when the Chattogram-bound tank lorry hit her, said Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kumira Highway Police Station.

He added that locals were taking her to a hospital but she died of her injuries on the way.

Locals chased the tank lorry for some 200 yards but the driver managed to flee the scene, he said.

Filing of a case in this connection was underway, he added.