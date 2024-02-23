Madaripur accident: One more dies, death toll now 4

The death toll in yesterday's accident in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur rose to four, as another injured succumbed to his injuries last night.

The deceased are Nusrat Jahan Kanta, 26, Swapan Barai, 40, Mahbubur Rahman, 28, and Riazul, 20, reports our Shariatpur correspondent.

Nusrat and Swapan died on the spot while Mahbubur and Riazul died in hospitals, said Md Shakil, inspector of Shibchar Highway Police.

Eight people were also injured in the accident around 7:40pm when a Hanif Paribahan bus hit a truck from behind on Shibchar Highway.

Mahabubur died around 10:00pm at Shibchar Upazila Health Complex and Riazul died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)around 11:00 pm, the inspector added.

The eight injured were being treated at local hospitals in Shibchar, he also said.