Lorry driver killed in Savar road accident

A lorry driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar this morning.

The deceased was identified as Shohel Rana, 45, reports our local correspondent quoting Sheikh Abu Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station.

He said a lorry rammed into a parked truck in Savar Thana Stand area of the highway around 6:00am.

The driver of the lorry died on the spot. Two injured passengers of the van were admitted to a nearby hospital, the OC said.

Both vehicles were removed from the highway, said the OC, adding that the body has been kept at the police station.

