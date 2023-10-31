Locals suffer as bailey bridge collapses in Moulvibazar

A bailey bridge over the Saranrai canal in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila collapsed early today, bringing traffic movement to a standstill and causing immense suffering to locals.

The canal is located near the Taibunnesa Khanam Government College on the Juri-Lathitila road, and the suspension of traffic movement on the road has compelled locals, along with the college students, to cross the canal by boat, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

According to locals and Roads and Highway Department sources, an old bridge on the canal in the North Bhabanipur area was demolished in April 2022, and construction of a new PC girder bridge, spanning approximately 38 metres, started there.

Photo: Collected

The project's cost was estimated at Tk 8.30 crore, and "Muhammad Aminul Islam Private Limited" was handed the project, which was initially scheduled for completion in September 2023. It was later extended to October 2024.

To facilitate traffic movement during the construction of the new bridge, the contractor company built a bailey bridge adjacent to the old one.

However, the bailey bridge gave way under the weight of a stone-laden truck, causing hardships for residents of Paschim Juri, Purba Juri, Sagarnal, Goalbari, and Fultala unions in the upazila, as the bridge was a crucial route for them.

Photo: Collected

Saddam Mia, a local resident, said the closure of the bridge has forced patients, particularly those in need of urgent medical care, to take a detour of nearly 20km to reach the Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

Contacted, Sub-Assistant Engineer Tariqul Islam, in-charge of the Juri upazila Roads and Highway Department, said the bailey bridge would be repaired within two to three days once the truck is removed.

The repair work has been underway since this morning, and normal traffic movement will be restored promptly, he added.