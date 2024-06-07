Lightning strikes kill three in Chapainawabganj

Three persons, including two children, were killed by lightning strikes this afternoon.

The deceased were Boby Bhokot, 32, wife of Suvas Bhokot of Alidanga under Shibganj municipality, Kabita Khatun, 11, daughter of Ershad Ali of Dakkhin Panka Nishipara under Shibganj upazila and Amena Khatun, 10, daughter of Islam Ali of Andipur Hatatpara under Bholahat upazila in the district.

Police said Boby was hit by a lightning strike as she was sitting in front of her house around 2:00pm. She died on the spot.

On the other hand, Kabita died after being struck by lightning as she went to take water from a tube well behind her house at 3:00pm.

Md Sajjad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, confirmed the incidents.

Officer-in-charge of Bholahat Police Station Sumon Kumar said Amena died after being struck by lightning when she was collecting mangoes during rain at a nearby orchard around 2:45pm.

She was rushed to Bholahat Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead.