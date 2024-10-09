Lightning strikes kill four in Kushtia

Four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia this afternoon.

The victims were identified as Nizam, 48, Toriqul Islam, 25, Aulad Hossen, 60, and Jahura Khatun,40, our Kushtia correspondent reports quoting Daulatpur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Thowhidul Hasan Tuhin.

Mothurapur Union Parishad chairman Md Monwar Kobir Mintu said several labourers were working in crop fields of Gowri Para in Hossainabad area. As the rain started around 3:00pm, they took shelter under a balcony of a tin-shed house. At this time, three people died and 10 others sustained injuries as they were struck by lightning.

" Apart from this, I heard the news of the death of a woman in Farakpur Bottola," he added.

Thowhidul also said the four, who died due to lightning strikes, were brought to the upazila health complex around 4:00pm today.