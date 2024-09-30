Lightning strikes kill 6

A total of six people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes at five upazilas of Sunamganj and Sylhet districts today (Sunday).

Of them, two died in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar, one each in Sunamganj's Jamalganj and Chhatak, and Sylhet's Sadar, Bishwanath and Companiganj Upazilas.

In Dowarabazar, Jalal Miah, 30, and Jashim Uddin, 18, of Polirchar village died at nearby Dekhar Haor while fishing with other fishermen in the morning. Jahidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar Police Station, confirmed the deaths.

In Jamalganj Upazila, Sharif Miah, 35, of Kalaguja village died while fishing at Pagnar Haor. SM Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Jamalaganj Police Station, confirmed.

In Chhatak Upazila, Sundor Ali, 50, of Mallikpur village died while fishing in a haor near his home. Golam Kibria Hasan, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station, confirmed.

In Bishwanath Upazila, Redwan Ahmed, 21, of Saroil village died while fishing in the pond near his home. Jaman Uddin, sub-inspector of Bishwanath Police Station, confirmed.

In Companiganj Upazila, Mashuk Miah, 52, of Rajnagar village died while farming near his home. Ujayer Al Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station, confirmed.