Lightning strikes kill 3, including mother, daughter

Three farm labourers, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate lightning strike incidents when they were working in cropfields in Ranisankail and Haripur upazila of Thakurgaon yesterday.

The victims were identified as Merina Begum, 45, wife of Syed Ali, and their daughter Sathi Akhter, 14, of Ushdhari village in Ranisankail upazila, and Md Alim, 28, son of Md Nawshad of Jadurani Pachhim Collegepara village in Haripur upazila.

Locals said Merina and her daughter were weeding a paddy field near their house in the morning. When a thunderstorm began suddenly, they decided to head back home. On their way, lightning struck them, killing both on the spot.

In Haripur upazila, Alim was struck by lightning when he was working in a paddy field during a thunderstorm around 12:30pm. He also died on the spot.