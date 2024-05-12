Lightning strikes claim five lives

Five people were killed and seven others injured in lightning strikes in three districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondent and a news agency.

In Bagerhat, two people were killed and six injured by lightning strike in the Sarankhola area, reports our local correspondent.

The deceased are day laborers Sheikh Milon, 40, and Mustafa, 55.

AHM Kamruzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge of Sarankhola Police Station, said the incident occurred at Bandakata canal around 10:30am.

The two were on a trawler on the canal, and the injured were in an adjacent shop when the incident happened, he said.

According to UNB, at least three people died from lightning strikes in Chuadanga and Cumilla.

In Chuadanga, two farmers died, and another was injured after lightning struck them in separate places of Damurhuda and Darshana upazilas.

The deceased are Ahmed Mallik, 65, from Patachora village in Damurhuda; and Rubel, 28, from Jhajri village in Darshana.

Mallik was working in the field around 9:00am. When a thunderstorm started, he got injured by lightning on his way home from the field.

In Cumilla, a 13-year-old boy died after a lightning struck him while he was playing football in a field near his house in Muradnagar upazila around 9:30am.

The deceased was identified as Siam, son of Md Humayun Mia from Muradnagar upazila.