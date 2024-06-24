Lightning strike kills woman in Panchagarh

A woman died in a lightning strike in Haribhasha Ghagrapara village in Panchagarh Sadar upazila today.

The victim is Shoilabala, 50, of the same village, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Quoting locals, Prodip Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Panchagarh Police Station, said Shoilabala was taking a bath in her yard using a tubewell in the morning when a thunderbolt struck her, leaving her unconscious.

She died on the way to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, the OC said.