A woman was killed in a lightning strike in Bogura's Sariakandi today.

The deceased, Jony Khatun, 30, a mother of two, of Kutubpur village in the upazila.

Shahidul Islam Sujan, chairman of Kutubpur Union Parishad, said lightning struck Jony while she was fetching her cattle from the field around 3:00pm.

Later, she was taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared her dead, added the chairman.