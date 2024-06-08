Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Natore
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 02:31 AM

Lightning kills two in Natore

Our Correspondent, Natore
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Two people were killed by lightning strikes in Natore yesterday.

In Naldanga upazila, Md Kamrul Hossain, 35, died when thunderbolts struck him while he was fishing in the Barnai river at Komarpur around 1:30pm, said Brahmapur Union Parishad Chairman SM Ashrafuzzaman Mithu.

In Gurudaspur upazila, a woman named Abera Bagem, 40, was killed by lightning in the municipality area around 2:00pm.  The incident happened while the mother of two children was taking her ducks back home from a nearby pond.

She was declared dead at Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex.

