Lightning kills 6 in Sylhet and Sunamganj

At least six people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in five upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts today.

Of them, two died in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar, one each in Sunamganj's Jamalganj and Chhatak, Sylhet's Sadar, Bishwanath and Companiganj upazilas.

Officials of the respective police stations confirmed the deaths by lightning strikes to our Sylhet correspondent.

In Dowarabazar, Jalal Miah, 30, and Jashim Uddin, 18, of Polirchar village died at nearby Dekhar Haor while fishing with other fishermen in the morning, said Jahidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Dowarabazar Police Station.

Meanwhile, Sharif Miah, 35, of Kalaguja village, died while fishing at Pagnar Haor in Jamalganj Upazila, said SM Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Jamalaganj Police Station.

Sundor Ali, 50, of Mallikpur village, died near his home in Chhatak, said Golam Kibria Hasan, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station.

On the other hand, in Bishwanath, Redwan Ahmed, 21, of Saroil village, was killed while fishing in a pond, said Jaman Uddin, sub-inspector of Bishwanath Police Station.

Mashuk Miah, 52, of Rajnagar village, was killed while farming beside his house at Companiganj upazila, said Ujayer Al Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge of the local police station.