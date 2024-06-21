Lightning kills 4 people in Khulna

Four people, including a child, died after being struck by lightning in three upazilas of Khulna, authorities said today.

Of them, two people including the child died in the lightning strike in Koyra upazila's Ghorilal village and one each in Botighata and Paikgasa upazilas' Kararia and Dewbunia areas respectively yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Enayet Ali, 37, of Koyra, and Nazmul, 8, son of Al Amin from Matiadanga village. One Musa Gazi was seriously injured during the incident.

Moreover, deceased Srikanth Mondal, 25, of Deluti union under Paikgasa upazila and Al Mamun, 17, son of Moni Chowkidar of Kararia village under Botighata upazila.

Ripun Kumar Mondal, chairman of Deluti union, said Srikanth was an employee at a fish farm and was taking shelter in a hut during the afternoon rain when he was struck by lightning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Abul Kalam Akhonda, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-south) of Khulna, confirmed the deaths. The bodies were handed over to the families, he said.