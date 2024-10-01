Lightning kills 2 fishermen in Brahmanbaria

﻿At least two persons were killed after being struck by lightning while catching fish in the Titas river of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila this morning.

Machihata Union Parishad Chairman Alaminul Haq Pavel confirmed the deaths to The Daily Star.

The deceased were identified as Dishu Das, 59, and Rabindra Chandra Das, 37, of Kanchanpur village under Machhihata union.

The UP chairman said that it was raining when the victims went for fishing in the river in early morning. But the incident took place while they were returning home after fishing.

Both died on the spot after being struck by the lightning.

When contacted, Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain said locals did not inform the police about the deaths.

Later, the OC came to know that as the family members had no objection regarding the death of the two fishermen, their bodies were being cremated locally.