Lighter vessel capsizes on the Karnaphuli, one feared missing

One person is feared missing as a fertiliser-laden lighter vessel capsized on the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram last night.

The vessel, MV Maksuda-2, carrying around 700 tonnes of fertiliser capsized at 9:40pm near the southern bank of the river opposite the Karnaphuli terminal of Sadarghat on the northern bank, said Sub-Inspector Sanjib Kanti Nath of River Police Sadarghat Station.

Twelve crewmembers of the vessel managed to swim to nearby boats and the bank but a private watchman of the imported goods, who was also onboard, might be missing as no one saw him yet, said the SI.

After loading the imported fertiliser from a mother vessel at the port's outer anchorage, the lighter vessel arrived through the port channel and was about to anchor near the Coast Guard when it capsized, the SI added.