Lighter vessel capsizes on the Karnaphuli, one feared missing
One person is feared missing as a fertiliser-laden lighter vessel capsized on the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram last night.
The vessel, MV Maksuda-2, carrying around 700 tonnes of fertiliser capsized at 9:40pm near the southern bank of the river opposite the Karnaphuli terminal of Sadarghat on the northern bank, said Sub-Inspector Sanjib Kanti Nath of River Police Sadarghat Station.
Twelve crewmembers of the vessel managed to swim to nearby boats and the bank but a private watchman of the imported goods, who was also onboard, might be missing as no one saw him yet, said the SI.
After loading the imported fertiliser from a mother vessel at the port's outer anchorage, the lighter vessel arrived through the port channel and was about to anchor near the Coast Guard when it capsized, the SI added.
Comments