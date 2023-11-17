Lighter vessel with 800-tonne coal sinks in Mongla

A coal-laden lighter vessel "MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1" sank in Pashur Channel of Mongla Port of Bagerhat this afternoon.

The ship sank in Pasur river after its bottom burst open near Kananagar area at around 9:30am after hitting a char, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

However, all 12 crew members managed to swim ashore.

Photo: Collected

The lighter, loaded with 800 tonne coal, was on its way to Nawapara in Jashore, said Mainul Hossain Mintu, vice president of Bangladesh Lighter Workers Association.

It was carrying goods from a foreign commercial ship stationed at Harbaria area, he added.