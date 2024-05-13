Lift malfunctioned after passengers slammed its door: hospital authorities

The authorities of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital have claimed that a lift at the institution malfunctioned yesterday after a few passengers, including patients, slammed its door.

A 53-year-old patient, who was among the passengers, died after being trapped in the elevator for "45 minutes".

In a letter to the Directorate General of Health Services, Jahangir Alam, director (acting) of the hospital, yesterday said the door safety system of the lift did not function properly after some passengers, including patients, banged on the door.

The elevator of MoviLift brand got stuck between the eighth and ninth floors at 11:15am due to a power outage. Once the lift gets stuck, the ARD (Automatic Rescue Device) needs one minute to start working, said the letter.

The passengers later opened the door and came out before the lift operator could bring the elevator to a floor manually. It took around 10-15 minutes to complete the process, Jahangir said.

Mumtaz Begum, 53, of Barigao village in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila, died after being trapped in the lift for 45 minutes, according to Shahadat Hossain Salim, the patient's uncle.

"The lift stopped abruptly when we were moving from the 11th floor to the fourth floor. Many people, including my niece and I, were stuck in the lift for 45 minutes. My niece had died before the hospital staffers opened the lift door and got us out," Shahadat told The Daily Star.

According to the letter, Mumtaz was a heart patient. She was immediately taken to the emergency department where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

A five-member probe committee was formed to ascertain the cause of the incident, the letter said.