Lift malfunction at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin hospital leads to another death

A patient's husband died after falling down an elevator shaft at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital last night.

The victim was identified as Zahid, 45, from Cumilla. He along with his family lived in Targach area under ​​Gacha Police Station in Gazipur city.

In May, another death was reported due to malfunction of the hospital's lift.

Quoting the hospital's Director Aminul Islam, Civil Surgeon Mahmuda Akhtar told The Daily Star that the victim's pregnant wife was admitted to the hospital for her delivery three days back.

Last night, Zahid called the elevator from the 11th floor. He fell into the elevator shaft as the door of the lift opened before it reached the floor, the civil surgeon said.

She said action would be taken after investigation into the matter. The hospital authorities have already taken initiative for a probe.

Morshed Alam, duty doctor of the emergency department of the hospital, said relatives of the deceased and some witnesses said Zahid's wife was admitted to the hospital three days ago and gave birth to a baby girl.

Sohel Mia, duty officer of Joydebpur Fire Service, told The Daily Star, "We went to the spot after the hospital authorities informed us about the incident. I went there, I saw that the victim was already taken out of the shaft."

Inspector Rahedul Islam, investigation officer of Gazipur Sadar Police Station, told The Daily Star that the hospital authorities kept the body at the morgue.

On May 12 this year, Mumtaz Begum, 53, a patient of the hospital, died after being stuck in a lift for 45 minutes, according to the patient's uncle.

On May 3, a patient named Zillur Rahman, 70, died after falling into a gap that was left open next to the elevator shaft on the 12th floor.