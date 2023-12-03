LGED engineer killed, UNO among three hurt in Panchagarh road accident

An engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) was killed and three other government officials were injured when the vehicle of a UNO hit a roadside tree in Panchagarh Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayed, 33, upazila engineer of LGED from Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon. He had been transferred from Tentulia upazila a few months ago.

The injured officials are Tentulia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fazle Rabbi, 33, Upazila Social Service Officer Al Amin, 31, and Assistant Programmer of the UNO office Nabiul Karim Sercar, 30.

Photo: Collected

According to Zakir Hossain Mollah, the officer-in-charge of Tentulia Highway Police Station, the accident occurred around 1:00am when the UNO's Panchagarh-bound vehicle hit a roadside tree after crossing Chawai Bridge, leaving Abu Sayed dead on the spot.

On information, police and firefighters rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

Al Amin was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital due to his deteriorating condition.

The cause of the accident and details such as who was driving the vehicle could not be known immediately.