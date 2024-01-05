Launch collides with cargo ship in Chandpur, one missing

A woman went missing after a passenger launch collided with a cargo ship in the Meghna river in Chandpur amid poor visibility caused by dense fog last night.

The collision left the Barishal-bound MV Sundarbans-16 launch stranded in the middle of the river after the accident took place in Amirabad area of Matlab Uttar upazila around 11:30pm yesterday.

Chandpur BIWTA Deputy Director Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter to UNB.

Mohammad Moniruzzaman, in-charge of Mohanpur River Police, said the cargo ship fled after the collision.

He said Chandpur Sadar and Mohanpur River Police are actively working on-site to rescue and safeguard the passengers affected by the incident. He also mentioned that their efforts have been hindered by the dense fog.

Chandpur River Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman said from the spot this morning that a female passenger went missing in the accident, without providing any details regarding her identity.

The injured person was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital, he said.

Bashir Ali Khan, deputy director of Chandpur River Security and Traffic Management Department, informed UNB that they are monitoring the passengers' safe arrival to their destinations following the incident.

Sirajul Islam, supervisor of the MV Sundarbans-16 launch, said they have safely anchored the launch in Amirabad area in Meghna.

Around 4:00am, MV Sundarbans-15 transported 250 passengers from the affected launch to Barishal.

Dulal, the launch supervisor, reported their arrival at Barishal Launch Terminal around 8:00am.