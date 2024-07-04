Landslides kill two in Ukhiya refugee camps

Two people, including a child, died in separate incidents of landslides at two Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila early yesterday.

The incidents occurred at camps 8 and 11, said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Sifat Ullah, 13, belonging to the host community living in the eastern zone of Camp 8 at Balukhali's Jumerchhara, and Rohingya refugee Anwar Hossain of Block A in Camp 11, added the OC, quoting locals.

Meanwhile, a hill slide temporarily disrupted traffic movement on Marine Drive in Himchari Point since early morning. However, the road was cleared by a team of the Bangladesh Army before noon.

On June 19, ten people, including eight Rohingyas, were killed in separate landslides at the refugee camps in Ukhiya.

Incessant rains since last week have exacerbated landslide risks for Cox's Bazar residents, especially for people who are living in hilly areas.

About 1.2 million Rohingya, most of whom fled for their lives in 2017 facing atrocities by Myanmar's junta forces, live in 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar. Many of them live in hilly areas prone to landslides.