Landslides kill two in Cox’s Bazar

Two people -- a woman and a child -- died in separate incidents of landslides in Cox's Bazar town yesterday morning around 7:00am.

The deceased were identified as Jamila Begum, 30, wife of Md Karim from ABC Ghona area under Ward 6, and Md Hasan, 10, son of Md Saiful from Sikdar Bazar area under Ward 7.

Several other areas in the municipal town also experienced landslides as a result of heavy downpours that began on Wednesday afternoon and continued intermittently until yesterday morning.

Jamila was in the kitchen when a huge chunk of mud collapsed onto their house located at the base of a hill, said Dolon Achariya, senior station officer of Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Locals rescued her and took her to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

Meanwhile, Hasan got buried under an earthen wall that collapsed due to a landslide in Sikdar Bazar, said the fire service official.

According to Hasan's family, he died on the spot.

Bodies of both victims have been kept at the hospital morgue, said Ashikur Rahman, resident medical officer at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Local fire service officials said they are warning people about landslides through loudspeaker announcements and trying to evacuate people living on risky hillslopes.

However, people were returning to their houses ignoring the warning, they added.

Cox's Bazar Meteorological Office recorded 200mm rainfall yesterday between 3:00am and 12:00pm, said Assistant Meteorologist Abdul Hannan.

Hill cutting and people living in landslide-prone areas have not stopped even though four people have died in landslides in Cox's Bazar town in a span of three weeks.

Earlier on June 21, a married couple died in Badshaghona area.