Landslide kills couple while they’re asleep

A man and his pregnant wife died in a landslide in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila early yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, muezzin of a local mosque, and his wife, Maimuna Akhter.

Maimuna was seven months pregnant, reports UNB.

They lived at the foot of a hill in Badsha Ghona area under the upazila.

Incessant rain over the past few days had saturated the hill, adjacent to their house, which finally gave way and collapsed onto their tin-roofed house around 3:00am.

Helal Uddin Kabir, councilor of Ward 9 under Cox's Bazar Municipality confirmed the matter.

The couple, sleeping at the time, got trapped under the debris. Locals later recovered their bodies from the rubble.

The victims were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Cox's Bazar has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past several days.

On Wednesday, 10 people died in separate landslides at the Rohingya camps in Ukhiya upazila. The deceased included eight refugees and two locals.