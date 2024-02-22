Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 22, 2024 05:33 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 05:35 PM

Accidents & Fires

Land office employee dies after falling off bike in Joypurhat

A female employee of Khetlal upazila land office in Joypurhat was killed after falling off a motorcycle in the upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Begum, 37, an office assistant of Khetlal Upazila Land Office and daughter of Abdul Khaleq of Dewanpara area in Joypurhat Municipality, our Dinajpur correspondent quoting police.

Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khetlal Police Station, said Reshma was going to work on a motorcycle with her colleague this morning.

When they reached Bottoli Bazar in Khetlal around 9:00am, Reshma fell off the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries.

Locals took her to the Khetlal Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, added the OC.

