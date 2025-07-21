Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:20 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Khaleda expresses condolences in Uttara jet crash

Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:20 AM
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 21, 2025 10:36 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 11:20 AM
Khaleda Zia acquitted in Cumilla arson cases

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have called for a proper investigation into the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College.

In a statement issued by the party, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Tarique expressed her condolences and urged everyone to stand by the families of those died and injured in the incident.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the statement, Khaleda and Tarique have instructed leaders and activists of all BNP units and affiliated organisations to extend their full support to the victims' families.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi raised questions over the use of such a densely populated area for flight training.

Speaking to reporters at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, the BNP leader said, "This is a densely populated area. It seems mysterious to me that training aircraft are allowed to operate in such a setting."

Meanwhile, BNP announced that special prayers and doa mahfils will be held across the country, including in Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে