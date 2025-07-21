Khaleda expresses condolences in Uttara jet crash

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have called for a proper investigation into the tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College.

In a statement issued by the party, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Tarique expressed her condolences and urged everyone to stand by the families of those died and injured in the incident.

In the statement, Khaleda and Tarique have instructed leaders and activists of all BNP units and affiliated organisations to extend their full support to the victims' families.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi raised questions over the use of such a densely populated area for flight training.

Speaking to reporters at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, the BNP leader said, "This is a densely populated area. It seems mysterious to me that training aircraft are allowed to operate in such a setting."

Meanwhile, BNP announced that special prayers and doa mahfils will be held across the country, including in Dhaka.