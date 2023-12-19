Keraniganj gas blast: Son blamed as woman dies of injuries

A woman who was critically injured due to a gas cylinder blast at her Keraniganj residence died last night at the national burn institute in Dhaka.

Tariqul Islam, its resident surgeon, said Uma Rani, 60, who suffered 95 percent burns, died around 9:30pm.

The explosion took place around 9:30am on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Rishipara.

Six people including three of Uma's family were injured in the blast. They are: her daughter Bina Chakraborty, 40, son Deba Chakraborty, 28, and grandson Pinak Chakraborty, 15.

They were also taken to the burn institute.

Lipy Chakraborty, 30, a neighbour, and vendor Swapan Rajbangshi, 50, both of whom suffered head injuries when brick chunks struck them as a wall of the building collapsed due to the explosion, were receiving treatment at DMCH.

It was primarily believed that the incident was caused by a gas leak.

However, Uma's elder son Sanjay Chakraborty filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station last night alleging that his younger brother Deba, a drug addict, is behind the incident.

According to the case statement, on Monday, refused of drug money, Deba locked the four family members in the house, opened the key of the gas cylinder and then set it on fire.

Their mother, sister and Sanjay's son Pinak were burnt along with Deba, said sub-inspector Nazmus Sakib of the police station, quoting the statement.

He said Deba admitted to his crime during primary interrogation.