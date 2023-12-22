Kashmir houseboat fire: Deceased engineer’s wife gives birth

A woman whose husband was killed in a fire incident in India's Kashmir gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in the port city today.

On November 11, Anindya Kaushal, executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Rangamati district, died with two other Bangladeshi tourists as fire ripped a houseboat at Dal Lake in Srinagar of Kashmir, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The newborn baby is the third child of the couple.

When Anindya was burnt to death, Priyanka Devi, wife of Anindya, was pregnant for nine months, said Ashish Kumar Nath, brother-in-law of Anindya, adding, "She gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in the city at 3:22pm on Thursday."

Both the mother and newborn are well, he added.

Ashish said the charred bodies of three were brought to the country on November 15 and since then, those have been kept at Dhaka Medical College Morgue for DNA matching.

"After DNA testing, the body would be handed over to the family," said Ashish quoting the officials at DMC.

The couple used to reside at an apartment building at Shaheed Saifuddin Khaled Road near Askar Dighir Par in the port city, he said.