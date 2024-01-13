Karwan Bazar slum fire: Probe underway to find out if it was accident or sabotage

Says DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman has said investigations are underway to ascertain whether the fire in a slum near FDC Gate in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar early today was an act of sabotage or an accident.

A woman and a child were killed and several others were injured in the fire.

Addressing the media at the scene, the DMP commissioner remarked that, "At this stage, it is premature to conclude whether the fire was caused by negligence or an electrical short-circuit. The ongoing investigations by the fire service and police will shed light on the actual cause."

Highlighting the challenges faced while trying to extinguish the fire, he pointed out the absence of a connecting road as a significant issue.

He emphasized that the investigation would also focus on the adequacy of essential amenities like water, electricity, and access routes in the slum area.

Regarding the victims, the DMP chief noted that the severe burns sustained made it impossible to immediately identify the deceased.

"We have collected DNA samples for testing to establish their identities," he said.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of today, saw a fire engulf the Mollabari slum in Karwan Bazar. Firefighters, who later recovered two charred bodies, were deployed rapidly to the scene with 13 units managing to extinguish the fire.

The DMP commissioner also reported that two individuals are still missing following the incident, and it is presumed that the recovered bodies might be those of the missing persons. The police are continuing their investigation to provide clarity on this tragic event.