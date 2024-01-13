Karwan Bazar slum fire: NHRC expresses concern over casualties

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed has expressed deep concern over the deaths of a woman and a child and damages in a slum fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area early today.

A woman and a child were killed and four others were injured in the fire.

He said the slum dwellers are deprived of many kinds of civic rights while the frequent incidents of fire in the capital's slums make them nervous.

A proper investigation is needed to identify whether such kind of fire incidents are accidents or sabotages, he observed.

Demanding an exemplary punishment of those who were involved with the fire, the NHRC chairman said a well-planned initiative will have to be taken to upgrade the livelihood of the slum dwellers by ensuring all civic rights.

He suggested all remain vigilant so that vested persons or quarters cannot engage in any destructive game.

Underscoring the need for fire safety gear, the human rights commission head said security measures will have to be strengthened along with ensuring civic rights in the slum.