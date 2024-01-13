Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:35 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Karwan Bazar slum fire: NHRC expresses concern over casualties

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:31 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 09:35 PM
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed has expressed deep concern over the deaths of a woman and a child and damages in a slum fire in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar area early today.

A woman and a child were killed and four others were injured in the fire.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the slum dwellers are deprived of many kinds of civic rights while the frequent incidents of fire in the capital's slums make them nervous.

Two killed in Karwan Bazar fire
Read more

Two killed in Karwan Bazar slum fire

A proper investigation is needed to identify whether such kind of fire incidents are accidents or sabotages, he observed.

Demanding an exemplary punishment of those who were involved with the fire, the NHRC chairman said a well-planned initiative will have to be taken to upgrade the livelihood of the slum dwellers by ensuring all civic rights.

Karwan Bazar slum fire
Read more

Karwan Bazar slum fire: Probe underway to find out if it was accident or sabotage

He suggested all remain vigilant so that vested persons or quarters cannot engage in any destructive game.

Underscoring the need for fire safety gear, the human rights commission head said security measures will have to be strengthened along with ensuring civic rights in the slum.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক ৬ সংগঠনের বিবৃতি ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট’: পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

বাংলাদেশের ৭ জানুয়ারির নির্বাচন ‘আন্তর্জাতিক মানের সঙ্গে সামঞ্জস্যপূর্ণ ছিল না’ বলে ছয়টি আন্তর্জাতিক সংস্থার দেওয়া বিবৃতিকে ‘পক্ষপাতদুষ্ট ও অযৌক্তিক’ আখ্যা দিয়ে তা প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে পররাষ্ট্র...

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাবার জানাজায় ডান্ডাবেড়ি পরা ছাত্রদল নেতা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification