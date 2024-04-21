A joyride turns tragic

Six-year-old girl dies after father loses control of vehicle

A girl, who was travelling with her parents in an auto-rickshaw driven by her father, died when the vehicle overturned in Shimulia area of Munshiganj yesterday.

The accident occurred around 1:45pm, said Zainal Abedin, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Padma Bridge North Police Station.

Shanta, 6, daughter of Shakil, a driver by profession, was taken to the health complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Her parents sustained minor injuries and received primary treatment at Srinagar Upazila Health Complex, said police.

They left home for a family outing, said OC Zainal Abedin.

The accident happened when Shakil lost control of the vehicle, said the police officer.

Meanwhile, a milkman was killed when a sand-laden tractor collided with his motorcycle from the opposite direction in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat on the same day.

Mahbub Hossain, 35, died on the spot.

Habibur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Panchbibi Police Station, said Mahbub was en route to a local market to sell milk. Locals apprehended the tractor, but its driver managed to flee.

[Our correspondents from Munshiganj and Dinajpur contributed to this report]