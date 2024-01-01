Journo killed in Jashore road crash

A local journalist was killed and another person injured as their motorbike hit a roadside tree in Jashore on Saturday night.

The accident took place on the Jashore-Benapole highway in Kalagachi area under Jhikargachha upazila, said police.

Abdul Alim, 25, from Bara Achhra village in Benapole, a journalist for the Daily Parjanmer Bhavna in Jashore, died on the spot, said Navaran Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun.

The two were returning home from a football match in Bagharpara upazila in the district.

The injured -- whose identity could not be identified immediately -- was undergoing treatment at Sharsha Upazila Health Complex.