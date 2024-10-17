Journo dies as tractor hits bike in Jamalpur

A local journalist was killed as his motorbike hit a Mahindra tractor in Jamalpur on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place on the Jamalpur-Islampur road at Defla area in Melandah upazila.

The deceased, identified as Qurban Ali, 60, was a Islampur upazila correspondent of the Daily Praner Bangladesh and he was also a former senior vice president of Islampur Press Club, said Md Moraduzzaman, president of Islampur Press Club.

Quoting locals, Md Masudduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Melandah Police Station, said Qurban Ali was going to Jamalpur on his motorbike. When he reached Defla area, a tractor hit his bike, leaving him critically injured.

Locals immediately took him Melandah Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

The tractor driver fled the scene, the OC said, adding that no case was filed in this regard.