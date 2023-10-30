Journalist Rafiq dies in road accident

Journalist Rafiq Bhuiyan, a permanent member of the Jatiya Press Club, died of brain haemorrhaging while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital yesterday.

He was 72.

Rafiq received critical head injuries after falling from a rickshaw when another rickshaw rear-ended the one carrying him at Shegunbagicha around 6:00pm on Saturday, Urmee Bhuiyan, his daughter, told this newspaper.

He was taken to the neurosciences hospital, where he died of his injuries at 12:30am yesterday.

Rafiq was on his way to the Press Club from his Bashabo Madartake residence when the accident took place.

His body was kept at the mortuary of Samorita Hospital. His two sons, who live in Canada, are on their way home. The decision about the place of his burial will be taken after they reach.

Rafiq was also the former executive committee member of a faction of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

Born in 1951 in Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila, Rafiq is survived by four sons and two daughters. He has also left behind a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Rafiq began his career in journalism in Chattogram, working for Dainik Samachar. Later, he moved to Dhaka and worked for various newspapers. He also published several newspapers. During his extended stay in Canada, he continued to be involved in journalism, reports UNB.

Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutta today expressed profound shock and sorrow at Rafiq's death.

In a message, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, reports BSS.