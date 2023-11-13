Journalist Mustafa Babul dies nine days after being injured in road crash

Journalist Golam Mostafa Babul, who was undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka following a road accident in Jamalpur on November 4, died of his injuries early today.

He breathed his last at the hospital around 12:30am.

Jahangir Salim, president of Online Journalist Network, confirmed the matter to our Jamalpur correspondent.

The deceased was the Jamalpur correspondent of Bangladesh Television (BTV).

Quoting locals, Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said Babul was going to Chaparkona to collect news from Sarishabari Railway Station on November 4.

When he reached Jhalopara area, a speeding motorcycle hit him, critically injuring him. He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

As his physical condition deteriorated, he was transferred to United Hospital for better treatment, the OC said.