Jhikargachha upazila cooperative official killed in road accident

An employee of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office was killed in a road accident in Jashore last night.

Deceased Kamrunnahar Putul, 35, was assistant inspector of Jhikargachha upazila cooperative office.

According to her relatives and police, the incident took place when she was returning home riding on her colleague's motorcycle following office yesterday.

On the way, when they reached Dhopakhola area, another motorcycle hit their bike from behind, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak.

The victim fell from the motorcycle and suffered severe injuries, the OC said.

Police are trying to nab the rider of the motorcycle that hit Kamrunnahar's bike, he added.

Locals took to the Jashore General Hospital where she died around 11:00pm, said Abdur Rashid, a physician of the emergency department at the hospital.

Kamrunnahar died due to severe head injuries, the doctor said.