Jamaat upazila amir dies, two activists injured in road crash on way to Dhaka rally

A local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami died and two activists were injured after a bus rammed into their convoy at Bhanga bus stand in Faridpur early today while they were en route to a rally in Dhaka.

The deceased was identified as Maulana Abu Sayeed, ameer of Dacope upazila in Khulna, said Sheema Rani Sarker, superintendent of Madaripur Highway Police.

The accident occurred around 3:00am when a Royal Paribahan bus crashed into a stationary convoy of buses, hitting Maulana Sayeed who was standing beside his vehicle, the police said quoting witnesses.

Two others, Anisur Rahman and Md Kamal Hossain were also injured in the incident and taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. Among them, Anisur's condition is reported to be critical.

Munshi Moinul Islam, assistant secretary of Khulna district Jamaat, said Maulana Sayeed had been travelling from Dacope to attend the party's national rally scheduled for this afternoon at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. The convoy had stopped at Bhanga for a break when the incident occurred.

"Maulana Sayeed had stepped off the bus and was standing nearby when another bus hit him from behind and fled the scene," he said. "He died on the spot."