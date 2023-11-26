Indian couple killed in Satkhira road accident

An Indian couple was killed and a driver injured in a collision between a truck and a private car in Satkhira Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

Based on their passport information, the deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 60, and Chhobi Biswas, 49, of Siliguri in India's West Bengal.

The injured driver of the private car was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 30, a resident of Digholia in Khulna.

Confirming the incident, In-charge of Satkhira Katia Police Outpost Inspector Uttam Mitra said Asim Kumar was an engineer of the Khulna-Mongla railway project. They had been living in Khulna for a long time, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the Khulna-bound truck hit their private car in front of BGB headquarters around 8:00am. The accident took place when the couple were going to India through Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira, police said.

Injured driver Rafiqul was admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the bodies of the couple have been kept, Inspector Uttam said.

Both the vehicles have been taken into custody, he said.