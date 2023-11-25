Indian couple killed in Satkhira road accident

An Indian couple was killed and a driver was injured in a collision between a truck and a private car in Satkhira Sadar upazila this morning.

Based on their passport information, the deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 60, and his wife Chhobi Biswas, 49, of Siliguri in India's West Bengal.

The injured driver was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 30, a resident of Dighulia in Khulna district.

Confirming the incident, In-charge of Satkhira Katia Outpost Inspector Uttam Mitra said Asim Kumar was an engineer of the Khulna-Mongla railway project. He along with his wife had been living in Khulna for a long time, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the Khulna-bound truck hit the private car carrying the couple in front of BGB headquarters around 8:00am.

The accident took place when the couple were going to India through Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira, police said.

Injured driver Rafiqul was admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where the bodies of the couple have been kept, Inspector Uttam said.

Both the vehicles have been taken into custody, he said.

Dr Saiful Islam, a physician of the emergency department at Satkhira Sadar Hospital, said three people were brought to his department around 8:30am and two of them were "brought dead".