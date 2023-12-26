Illegal level crossing: 4 killed as train rams into truck

Rescuers recover bodies from the damaged locomotive of a Dhaka-bound commuter train after it rammed into a sand-laden truck on an unprotected level crossing in Mymensingh city’s Shambhuganj yesterday afternoon. The accident left four people dead. Photo: Collected

At least four people were killed and two others were injured after a commuter train hit a truck at an unmanned and unprotected illegal level crossing in Shambhuganj of Mymensingh city yesterday.

Three of the deceased are truck driver Sajib Miya, 28, from Mymensingh's Treeshal upazila, train passenger Rafiqul Islam, 25, from Netrakona's Barhatta upazila, and Titu, 12, from Netrakona's Durgapur, said railway police.

It was immediately clear whether Titu was a passenger on the train or the truck, police said, adding that the fourth victim was yet to be identified.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Md Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Railway Police Station, said the accident took place around 1:30pm when a Dhaka-bound Balaka commuter train collided with the sand-laden truck, killing four people on the spot.

Meanwhile, train communication on the Mymensingh-Netrakona and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes resumed at 3:40pm, nearly two hours after the accident, said Nazmul Haque Khan, superintendent of Mymensingh Railway Station.

He said the level crossing where the accident took place is an illegal one, meaning it didn't have gates or a gateman.