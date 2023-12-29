Says father of Khilkhet accident victim after losing only grandson

Khilkhet accident victim Suman is yet to know that his only son Yasin, 9, has passed away. Suman is now fighting for his life at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Star

Mohammad Suman, 35, was screaming in pain while lying on a bed at DMCH yesterday.

He was injured in a accident in Dhaka's Khilkhet on Wednesday night.

But Suman was yet to learn about the death of his only child, who died in the same accident, even after the burial.

Md Mofiz, father of Suman, who was by his side at the hospital, said, "My son is in a critical condition. If he had been informed about the death of his only son, Mohammad Yasin, his health condition would have worsened."

Suman's two legs were broken and he suffered a severe head injury during the accident, which killed Yasin, 9, along with two others, as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a passenger shed near Khilkhet Bazar on Airport Road around 9:00pm.

Yasin died on the spot, while Ujjal Pandey, 26, a private company employee from Bhatara, died on the way to a hospital. The other victim, Armina, 27, died at DMCH.

"The body of my grandson was buried at Rayerbazar graveyard yesterday afternoon," said Mofiz. "We had to tell Suman that Yasin was at home and doing fine," he added.

"I already lost my only grandson, I don't want to lose my son too," he said.

Mofiz mentioned that his son and grandson used to visit him every two months, bringing his favourite food, khichuri, and other items.

However, they could not come for the last couple of months due to the countrywide blockades and hartals.

"My grandson knew that I love eating Khichuri, and yesterday he told his mother to make it for me, which they brought to my house in Nikunja-2," said Mofiz, a security guard by profession.

"They came to my house with khichuri and winter pithas. I ate pithas in front of them and told them that I would eat khichuri later, as it was getting late and I wanted them to reach their home safely," he said.

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested the driver of the SUV that crashed into the passenger shed.

A team of police arrested the driver, Dishan, 30, who had fled the scene following the accident, from the Khilkhet area yesterday morning, said Enamul Haque Khandaker, inspector (investigation) of Khilkhet Police Station.

During the primary interrogation, the driver told the police that he was feeling unwell and believed he could navigate the area safely. However, he could not, and ended up causing the accident.