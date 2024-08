A huge fire engulfed the Gazi Auto Tyres Factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila yesterday.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service Control Room, said 10 fire engines are working to douse the fire which originated around 10:30pm.

He said the first fire engine reached the spot around 10:45pm.

Photo: Fire service

Fire was raging at the factory located in Rupshi of Tarabo till the filing of the report around 1:00am.