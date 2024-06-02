HSC examinee killed as bus hits bike in Ctg

An HSC examinee was killed and another student was injured as a bus crashed into their motorcycle on the Chattogram-Kaptai regional highway in Raozan upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Muhammad Emon, 20, son of Sheikh Jhaangir Alam of Mogdai village under Paschim Gujara union in the upazila while the injured was Muhammad Samir who passed SSC examination this year.

Emon was supposed to sit for the exam this year from Kuaish Sheikh Muhammad Degree College in Hathazari of Chattogram, reports Chattogram correspondent.

Quoting witnesses, Muhammad Arif, sub-inspector of Raozan Police Station, said Emon and Samir were going towards Kaptai on a bike.

When they reached Ganga Mondir area under Bagowan union around 1:30pm, a bus of Hanif Paribahan hit the bike.

Locals took the two to a private hospital at Noapara where doctors declared Emon dead. Samir was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Police seized the bus but the driver fled, added the police official.