HSC examinee dies after her scarf gets tangled in auto-rickshaw wheel

An HSC examinee died after her scarf got entangled in the wheel of a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Patuakhali's Sadar upazila this morning.

Deceased Adhara Chowdhury Mohona, 18, was daughter of Md Russell Munsi of Shimulbagh area under Sadar upazila. She was a student of Patuakhali Government Mohila College, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

Md Jasim, officer-in-charge of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station, said the incident occurred around 11:30am when Mohona was going to a restaurant at Chowrasta in ​​the town by an auto-rickshaw.

She fell from the three-wheeler when her scarf got entangled in its wheel and was injured critically. Later she was taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said the OC quoting witnesses.

The family has received the body and no complaint was filed in this regard, he added.