How things unfolded inside Uttara Adhunik Hospital after the jet crash

At exactly 1:10pm, just as SM Mahin had started writing the first lines of his English exam, the building trembled violently. A loud explosion tore through the quiet of the afternoon, followed by panicked screams echoing down the hallways.

Mahin, a 19-year-old HSC second-year student, was on the seventh floor of an eight-storey building at Milestone College in Uttara when disaster struck.

Photo: Prabir Das

"Our exam had just begun when we heard a loud explosion and the building shook," he recounted. "Amid screams, we rushed downstairs and joined the rescue efforts."

What followed was chaos.

"The heat and thick smoke were overwhelming. Still, we saw some children coming out of the school, severely burnt. We helped as many as we could," said Mahin.

But the effort took a toll. Overcome by the intense heat and exhaustion, Mahin eventually collapsed and was brought to Uttara Adhunik Hospital for treatment.

Photo: Prabir Das

A HOSPITAL FLOODED WITH PAIN

Between 2:30pm and 4:30pm, a charred body of a child and more than 100 injured victims were rushed to Uttara Adhunik Hospital. Most were children, many barely in their teens, burned and dazed from the sudden blast that ripped through Milestone College, sending shockwaves across the capital.

At least 60 of the most critically burned victims were referred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for specialised care.

Dr Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, deputy director of Uttara Adhunik Hospital, said the injured began arriving in waves starting around 1:50pm.

"Initially, we received mostly students aged between 12 and 16," he said.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah

Bazlur said, "The majority suffered burn injuries. We provided them with emergency treatment before referring them to the Burn Institute."

Those with less severe injuries were treated on-site and kept under observation.

Inside the emergency unit, the hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff worked non-stop. "We brought in all necessary medicines and supplies," Dr Rahman said. "Although no blood was needed here, we were fully prepared to respond to any critical case."

Among the heartbreak was a tragedy too severe to describe. "One child's body was brought in," he said, pausing. "The burns were so severe that the body was charred beyond recognition."

Photo: Shaheen Mollah

A WAVE OF VOLUNTEERS RESPOND

As the crisis unfolded, the emergency ward at Uttara Adhunik Hospital quickly became a hub of coordinated response. Medical students, many of them trained in trauma care, arrived to assist the overwhelmed staff.

Faisal Ahmed Sarkar, a volunteer and medical student, was among the first to arrive.

"As soon as we got the news, over 200 of us gathered near the emergency department," he told The Daily Star. "We're here to support in any way we can. If blood is needed, we are ready to donate."

Outside the hospital, scenes of panic and heartbreak unfolded. Families waited desperately for news, their faces marked by fear, confusion, and helplessness.

Authorities tried to maintain order, clearing the way for ambulances and emergency vehicles. But the stream of people -- parents, siblings, neighbours -- did not stop.

Hundreds of people thronged Uttara Adhunik Hospital to donate blood soon after the injured were brought in. However, hospital authorities later confirmed that no blood was required there as the most critical patients had already been transferred to the national burn institute.

Upon hearing this, the donors -- arriving in various vehicles and in large numbers -- immediately headed to the burn institute to offer their help.

'SHE HASN'T BEEN FOUND YET'

Among those searching for loved ones was Rafiqul Islam. His niece, Afia, a third-grade student at the school, was still unaccounted for hours after the blast.

"She hasn't been found yet," he said quietly, holding back tears. "Her parents and I have been searching everywhere."

As daylight faded and sirens continued to wail through Uttara, the full scale of the tragedy was still unfolding.

According to Inter Service Public Relations, at least 19 people were killed and 164 others injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara today.