How did the CID identify the bodies so quickly?

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) identified five bodies from the wreckage of Monday's tragic fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka -- using rapid DNA profiling from severely burned remains.

Ahmad Ferdous, deputy chief DNA analyst and lab in-charge of Forensic DNA Laboratory at CID Headquarters, confirmed that 11 human tissue samples were received from the Bangladesh army on Tuesday.

These samples were matched against 11 DNA samples provided by members of five missing families.

"One of the quickest ways to match DNA is through hard and soft tissue samples and other available remains," said Ferdous. "Despite severe burns, we were able to extract the necessary components from the soft tissue remains — which enabled rapid identification."

This, he noted, is among the fastest DNA profiling efforts in Bangladesh's forensic history.

Ferdous said their DNA Lab had a lot of work, but they suspended all other tasks and focussed solely on this work, giving it the utmost importance. They worked day and night for 48 hours and were finally able to complete the DNA profile, identifying five bodies.

"We gave it maximum urgency. Our team worked around the clock and ultimately identified five bodies — a rare and high-pressure success."

Among the 11 human fragments received, six pieces belonged to one adult woman, two to another individual, and three complete bodies were those of female children.

Of the five missing families, four provided DNA samples from both parents, while one family submitted samples from the mother, father, and a brother.

Of the five bodies, two are adult women and three are girls.

The victims were identified as Okia Ferdous Nidhi, Lamia Akter Sonia, Afsana Akter Priya, Raisa Moni, and Mariam Umme Afia.

Nidhi, Raisa, and Mariam were third-grade students, while Lamia and Priya were guardians.

At least 34 people, mostly children, were killed and over 160 injured in an Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari of the capital on Monday.