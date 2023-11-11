Houseboat fire: 3 Bangladeshis killed in Kashmir

Three tourists from Bangladesh were charred to death in a major fire that tore through five houseboats on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar today, the Indian police said.

Burnt beyond recognition, the bodies were retrieved from the debris of the gutted houseboats near Ghat number 9 on the lake, a popular attraction for tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, the officials said.

A press release issued by the Srinagar police identified the three dead as Anindya Kowshal, Das Gupta, and Mohammad Moinud -- who were staying in a houseboat named "Safeena", our New Delhi correspondent.

Eight people staying in the houseboats were rescued, it said.

Police officials said the identities of the deceased were established from the documents of India's Foreign Regional Registration Office and as per the records maintained by the houseboat operators.

The cause of the fire, which gutted the five houseboats, seven adjacent residential huts, and neighbouring houses in the vicinity, could not be ascertained.

However, the officials said preliminary investigations suggested that the fire broke out in one of the houseboats due to the malfunction of a heating appliance.

The bodies will be identified through DNA samples with the family members of the victims before being handed over, the officials said.

Property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in the fire, which was brought under control after efforts by locals and fire and emergency services personnel, the officials said.

This was the second major fire incident involving houseboats that are anchored on the Dal and Nigeen lakes.

In April 2022, seven houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire on Nigeen Lake, particularly popular among foreign tourists, on the outskirts of Srinagar city. However, no one was hurt in that incident.